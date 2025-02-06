Last year, the girls varsity wrestling team took home a win at the state tournament. This year, the entire team is coming back to practice and putting in the hard work in order to take home the win for both the girls and boys. This video shows the after school practices, late night workouts, and weekly tournaments that are just a few of the ways the team works to better themselves.
Dominating the Mat
Audrey Webb and Madi Scott • February 6, 2025
