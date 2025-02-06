The online home of the Central Focus

Dominating the Mat

Audrey Webb and Madi ScottFebruary 6, 2025

Last year, the girls varsity wrestling team took home a win at the state tournament. This year, the entire team is coming back to practice and putting in the hard work in order to take home the win for both the girls and boys. This video shows the after school practices, late night workouts, and weekly tournaments that are just a few of the ways the team works to better themselves.

Left: Following a drawn-out point, senior Addie Henderson and her team jump and cheer in excitement. (Sophie Rosser) Right: Sophomore Chase Radeke dribbles up the field. (Madi Scott)
Henderson and Radeke: November Athletes of the Month
Senior Olivia Tran strains to hand fight her opponent and ultimately get her in a position that makes it to where Tran can take a shot. To take a shot means to get your opponent on the mat and prevent them from getting back up in the hopes to win by pinning them down.
Swift Success for the Spartans
Senior Addie Henderson holds the ball on the freethrow line as she looks at her teammate Jayla Robinson who is below the basket. She looked for a teammate closer to the basket in order to get a better opportunity to score.
Fighting Till the Finish
Copying the expression of his teacher, freshman Jack Christlieb contorts his face by frowning while speaking his line. For his first spring musical, Christlieb landed the role of a servant named Malvolio.
Shakin' It With Shakespeare
The team sits on the bench during a break between shifts, exhausted from the game. Sophomore Matthew Grishman turned his head to the side, as he watched the game progress.
Failing by Five
During the medley relay, sophomore Sarah Turner comes up for air during her breaststroke. It's important that the swimmers come up for air regularly so they don’t run out of breath which would lead them to become tired during their race.
A Breath of Fresh Air
Marching Into Memphis
Marching Into Memphis
Mensations
Mensations
Why Journalism Matters
Why Journalism Matters
Creative Block
Creative Block
Senior Cole Joseph flies through the air during the 2024 Homecoming Pep Assembly. During the performance by the Senior Showmen, it is custom for one of the boys to be thrown.
Homecoming 2024: Fall pep assembly
Steven Blair, Adriana Kuhn, Carolie Owens and Sam Young will participate in the FHSD candidate forum in the auditorium on March 19 at 7 p.m.
Learn about the 2024 Board of Education candidates at our candidate forum this evening
Maleah Eichelberger, freshman, stares at the referee as she waits for the whistle. Eichelberger stayed locked around her opponent to make sure she secured a win.
Dominating at GAC's
Senior Owen McCracken looks to his left at his coaches for instruction on what move to attempt next. McCracken was able to put himself into a good enough spot so that he was able to look away from the match for a moment.
Pinning Down Progress
Reese McDevitt looks at the course ahead during a cross country race. McDevitt set a school record of 19:16.7 this year to become the fastest female junior in school history.
A Hunger to CompEAT
Coach Kurt Kruse holding the team state champion award while leaning in for a photo after the girls wrestling team won the state championship on Feb. 24.
Pinning down a title
Senior Camrin Watkins pins her opponent at a meet on December 13th against Howell.
Wrestling With Success
During the match sophomore Chase Gray pushes his opponents head down as he has control. He is doing this in orders to win his match and score points for the Spartans.
Timberland Throw Down
