Finding Your Place

Addison Yeaton, Staff PhotographerMarch 31, 2025
Addison Yeaton
At the beginning of the hour, each college representative took turns giving students a brief overview of the college they were representing and what they offered. This gave students an idea of which colleges were there and which representatives they would like to visit to learn more.

Events like the college fair on March 19 are often held in the library for students to learn about authors, potential colleges they could attend, and more. During the college fair, college representatives from around the country came to share with students what they offer and what career paths they are fit for. One student who attended, senior Rodrigo Panilla, attended the college fair to explore more colleges that would allow him to pursue his track career after high school.  

“The college that I probably looked at the most was probably Mizzou, and I think it is pretty good for me.  Like I felt like it was what I needed in college… and it’s more towards sports, so for me as a person, I think it really aligns with me and what I want to do as a career,” Panilla said.

The next event in the library will be an author visit from Samantha Markum on April 2 during seminar.

