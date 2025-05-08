Dear Coach Carter, although I haven’t had you since sophomore year you have had a huge impact in my high school experience. Every time I come down to visit you we can talk so easily and catch up on everything. You were a great teacher, and I hope many other students have a great experience with you in your classes as I did in mine. Thank you for making my high school experience the best it could be.
Coach Andrew Carter
Madi Scott, Staff Photographer • May 8, 2025
