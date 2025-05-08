The online home of the Central Focus

Coach Andrew Carter

Madi Scott, Staff PhotographerMay 8, 2025
Madi Scott
To start off the teacher versus student basketball game during the pep assembly on, Coach Andrew Carter and senior Andrew Martin jump up to compete for the ball. Martin was able to swat the ball to his teammate first which allowed the students to start on offense.

Dear Coach Carter, although I haven’t had you since sophomore year you have had a huge impact in my high school experience. Every time I come down to visit you we can talk so easily and catch up on everything. You were a great teacher, and I hope many other students have a great experience with you in your classes as I did in mine. Thank you for making my high school experience the best it could be.

