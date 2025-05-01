The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
Categories:

Win Some, Lose Some

Addison Yeaton, Staff PhotographerMay 1, 2025
IMG_2182
Addison Yeaton
Sophomore Lucas Williams pitches the ball using his whole body’s force. However, the batter did not swing, so the pitch resulted in a strike since it was in the strike zone.

At the Car Shield field in O’Fallon on April 23, the varsity baseball team competed against Liberty and defeated them 8-3 despite the Bluejays’ confidence before the game.  While he was satisfied with the outcome of the game, senior Noah Gunnar was still frustrated with the umpire’s call on one of his tags against the other team.

“I felt like it was dumb. When he slid in I put the tag down, I hit him in the chest, and he even knew he was out.  But when [the umpire] called him safe, I was a little mad and so was my coach, and that’s why he came out and argued with him,” said Gunnar.

The Spartans next game will be an away game held tomorrow, May 2, at Lafayette High School at 4:30.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

More to Discover
More in Baseball
Senior Owen Meyer squats as he catches the ball thrown by pitcher sophomore Lucas Williams. Before each inning starts the pitcher and catcher are allowed a few practice throws to get both players ready.
Central Comeback
Before Drew Wyss goes to hand his stuff to another teammate coming off the field he chats with junior Brayden Jones after coming off of the bump. Wyss then handed his teammates his helmet and bat so he wouldn't come back into the crowded dugout.
Spartan Slip-up
With teammates observing from the dugout, Matt Luczkowski raises the bat high following a strike. After two strikeouts while batting, Luczkowski struck the ball on the third attempt and launched it towards first base.
Striking Success
More in Galleries
During the second quarter of the game, junior Brianna Lewis avoids her defenders and launches the ball into the net. The ball glided past Parkway West’s goalie, earning a goal for the team.
A Lackluster Loss
With a radiant smile, senior Maggie Meyer firmly grabs Suzanne Leake’s hand as Leake compliments her hard work. Meyers plans after high school are to attend Mizzou, with the hopes of becoming a nutritionist.
Receiving Academic Accolades
During The Spotlight Players’ production of Twelfth Night, freshman Jack Christlieb performs his solo while standing in front of his fellow cast members. Christlieb portrayed a narcissistic character and imagined himself as someone above his station.
A Night to Remember
More in Showcase
Sophomore Jacob Banks creates pottery in Michelle Ridlen's Ceramics II art class. His ability to manipulate the clay represents the nature of pottery in relation to digital alternatives: harder to control and more unpredictable.
Styles of Styluses
Left: During warm-ups senior Ethan LeFlore jumps up in the air to warm up his shots. LeFlore then moves spots and shoots from a different part of the court. (Amelia Raziq) Right: In the middle of her breaststroke during the 400-meter individual medley relay, junior Katie Wuertz comes out of the water to take a breath. As she takes her breath, her arms come forward to push herself through the water.(Caroline Kraft)
LeFlore and Wuertz: January Athletes of the Month
With her stick extending past the opposing player's head, Addison Holtgrewe sweeps the stick towards the ball in the opponent's possession. Holtgrewe’s aggressive actions towards defense acquired the ball for the team.
Pulling for a Breakthrough
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal