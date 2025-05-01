Win Some, Lose Some

Gallery • 10 Photos Addison Yeaton Sophomore Lucas Williams pitches the ball using his whole body’s force. However, the batter did not swing, so the pitch resulted in a strike since it was in the strike zone.

At the Car Shield field in O’Fallon on April 23, the varsity baseball team competed against Liberty and defeated them 8-3 despite the Bluejays’ confidence before the game. While he was satisfied with the outcome of the game, senior Noah Gunnar was still frustrated with the umpire’s call on one of his tags against the other team.

“I felt like it was dumb. When he slid in I put the tag down, I hit him in the chest, and he even knew he was out. But when [the umpire] called him safe, I was a little mad and so was my coach, and that’s why he came out and argued with him,” said Gunnar.

The Spartans next game will be an away game held tomorrow, May 2, at Lafayette High School at 4:30.