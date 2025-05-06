The online home of the Central Focus

Mrs. Roxanne Fetsch

Byline photo of Rachel Blanchard
Rachel Blanchard, Staff PhotographerMay 6, 2025

 

Rachel Blanchard
As she works, Fetsch chats and laughs with her students. In the time she has worked here, Festch has made an effort to ensure every class she has taught has been a warm and welcoming environment for students.

In room 213, it is not just the brightly colored posters and always open blinds that create a light and welcoming atmosphere. With just one step into the classroom, anyone is able to tell that Roxanne Festch is just as bright and bubbly as the decorations across walls. Even through long days of explaining complex problems to students and grading piles of Mastery Checks, Fetsch manages to hold onto the warmth and light of her personality that has made her both one of mine and many others favorite teachers. One of these students, senior Sydney Belter, can attest that it is hard not to feel the impact of her personality, especially her positivity.

“She’s overwhelmingly positive,” said Belter, “She has a great impact on every student in [her]
classroom.”

For me, Festch’s classroom was always a positive point in my day. Even though I have never been exactly fond of math, her class was one I looked forward to. Having her as my teacher made the subject not only easy to understand, but also enjoyable. I am grateful to have gotten to have her as my teacher, and I am grateful to her for making Honors Algrebra III a bright spot in my day.

