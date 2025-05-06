Mrs. Emily Harris

Mrs. Harris,

My relationship with Calculus is complicated to say the least. Despite that though, I have still genuinely enjoyed your class. Now, I wouldn’t be lying if I said that Calculus BC is the hardest class I’ve ever taken. Or that I think a lot of the crazy math things you’ve taught us feel like some wild magic trick. Or that there have definitely been times where your class has stressed me out. But there’s much more to it than that. Your class has given me not only better math skills but perspective. Perspective that has been really definitive of my growth this year as a person. I’m not perfect, and I never will be. I don’t fully understand how a series to infinity can do all the things you describe – but I’ve tried to. I’m sure on the surface it seems like I don’t care about your class, all the missing homework, the progressively lower test grades etc. I want you to know that your class has always mattered to me. At first, it was important just like any other class, but then I started to realize that I may be a little out of my depth as far as math goes. Even then, even now, when I continue to struggle in your class, when I hesitantly power through each lesson, when I feel like my limit does not in fact approach infinity, your class still meant something. I don’t want to thank you for unlocking a new passion within me or for making me better at calculus. I want to thank you for knocking me down a peg – not on purpose, of course. I distinctly remember how you told me, when I was panicking over my confusion, that you knew that I could do this. I didn’t believe you in the slightest. But it helped me breathe, just for the moment. And so I tried to get through it and do well. (I failed that test.) But more importantly, I tried. My best in your class, unfortunately, isn’t usually great. But even though calc keeps knocking me down, I haven’t thrown in the towel. I still might fail your class, in full honesty. But you’ve not thought less of me for it. It means the world to me that even though I’m flying as well as a penguin, when it comes to your class, you still will answer my questions. You still are helping me however you can, even though I might leave your class not having the slightest clue about a power series. There are times that I worry if I’ve been disappointing to you, like I didn’t reach my mathematical potential. But I’m reassured by seeing you wanting to make sure you answered my question properly, or when you still show the same kindness you did when I had a B. Thank you for continuing to uplift me the best you can, even though I may not be cut out for Calc 2. Your class has been critical in my growth this year, and I honestly can’t thank you enough. Your class has been a challenge long overdue, and I know your teaching will have a meaningful, positive impact on me for years to come. Thank you Mrs. Harris.

-Thomas





