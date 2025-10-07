The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
Categories:

Homecoming Photo Booth, part 1

Byline photo of Amelia Raziq
Amelia RaziqOctober 7, 2025

Spartan Nation showed up looking good at the Oct. 4 Homecoming dance, culminating a week of spirited days and events to celebrate.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

More to Discover
More in Galleries
Showing incredible strength, speed, and focus, senior Dominic Giannino charges across the field determined to get the ball back for his team. His quick footwork and relentless drive push him past Ladue’s players as he fights for possession.
Built By Setbacks
Walking up and into the tee box, Jessa Davis begins to position her ball on the tee and looks out toward the next hole, which is located down the hill. She took her swing and moved on to the following hole.
Swings of a Spartan
Homecoming Photo Booth, Part 2
Homecoming Photo Booth, Part 2
More in Showcase
A student concentrates on sketching a photograph in art class. The class has been working on drawing inspiration from photos.
Ai vs. traditional art, whose side are you on?
Freshman Brody Edwards turns over his shoulder to take a calm breath as he continues methodically through the water. He competes against other swimmers in the 200-meter freestyle during their meet against Timberland.
Improving Past Defeat
McGuire talks to senior Cameron Jordan, she talks to him about the review for the test. McGuire tells him about things he might need to better understand.
Learning for Life
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal