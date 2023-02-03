Storm the Court

The girls varsity basketball has had a good season so far from playing in the Washington tournament and coming out as champions but the whole season hasn’t been good, just like any team they have had some up sets.

On Jan. 20, our girls varsity played Ft. Zumwalt West for a GAC south match up even though the game didn’t go as the team had hoped with the end score ending at 40-38, the girls still fought and battled until the very end of the game, according to sophomore Riley Henderson

”I thought that we played good but we were making mistakes that we could control,” Henderson said.