Rewarded Reading

Gallery • 10 Photos Bella Smith Junior Alana Rittgers sits at a table amongst her friends debating on what ‘briefcase’ for the librarian's version of Deal or No Deal.

Once every quarter, Epsilon Beta holds a reading club during the seminar where students can come in and play games while eating the provided snacks. Students can come if a friend invited them or if they’ve read one of the five books that the librarians have chosen. Junior Alana Rittgers, a member of Epsilon Beta, attended the book club on Nov. 29 to join her peers for fun activities.

“The librarians come up with the different games for each of the book clubs,” Rittgers said. “They make the games really interesting to try and get us to answer questions about the books.”

Quarter three’s book club will be held on March 13, The books that the librarians have chosen are “Blade of Secrets”, “Fade Away”, “Lore”, “The Hollow Inside”, and “This Poison Heart”. You can pick up a flier for it in the Learning Commons.