Sweet Symphonies

Raina Straughter, Editor-in-ChiefJanuary 8, 2024
Raina Straughter
Sophomore Alex Tarleton during his solo.

Each year, the Jazz Band and Ensemble present a ravishing performance consisting of extraordinary musicians who bring their own special twang to each instrument on stage. On the second night of the performance, Thursday, Dec. 7, this group of passionate performers captivated the audience with sweet jazz symphonies. With acknowledgment of the many solo accomplishments throughout the band members’ years at FHC, they seamlessly closed out their season together with a smooth infectious rhythm. Sophomore Alex Tarleton looks forward to next year’s upcoming projects.

“There’s a lot of things about jazz that you can make up on the spot, and it’ll still sound good,” Says Tarleton. “When it lines up, and we all play together it just feels right.”

The returning performers will use the bond they have created to continue making music in the welcoming space they have built with one another for the 2024 season.
