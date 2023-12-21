Dribbling To Success

Gallery • 16 Photos Kaitlyn Morgan Senior Alexis Matthews Shooting a free throw after being fouled by opposing team.

On Dec.12, the girls Varsity basketball team faced Fort Zumwalt South and came out on top with a score of 49-39. The Girls basketball team has had great season so far, Alexis Matthews goes on to talk about why she enjoys playing on the FHC girls basketball team.

“My favorite part of being on this team is we are very supportive of each other. It is like a family. Coach Leake has impacted my life by teaching me to never give up, she has taught me to always have trust in my teammates”.

The girls Varsity Basketball team has had great season so far make sure to come support them over christmas break through the Saint Dominic Christmas Tournament.





