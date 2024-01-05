Breakdown on the Mats

Gallery • 10 Photos Mallory Davie Senior, Camrin Watkins, pins the opponent not long after the match starts. Right off the bat, she dominated the match quickly getting the other girl on the mat.

The junior varsity girls faced off against district rivals Francis Howell, taking a huge victory for the Spartans. With a big lead of 60-11, the Vikings fall to the Spartans on December 13th as all junior varsity girls except one beat an opposing Viking wrestler. Freshman, Addison Holtgrewe, explains how winning against Howell felt as a freshman.

“It feels good to win,” Holtgrewe says. “When wrestling, your age can be an advantage because [people can underestimate you more often], which makes the win feel even better.”

The Spartans head to Fort Zumwalt East for the GACs on January 5 and 6, determined to secure a spot in the top 3.