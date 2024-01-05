The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com

Breakdown on the Mats

Mallory Davie, Staff PhotographerJanuary 5, 2024
7S7A7883
Gallery10 Photos
Mallory Davie
Senior, Camrin Watkins, pins the opponent not long after the match starts. Right off the bat, she dominated the match quickly getting the other girl on the mat.

The junior varsity girls faced off against district rivals Francis Howell, taking a huge victory for the Spartans. With a big lead of 60-11, the Vikings fall to the Spartans on December 13th as all junior varsity girls except one beat an opposing Viking wrestler. Freshman, Addison Holtgrewe, explains how winning against Howell felt as a freshman.

“It feels good to win,” Holtgrewe says. “When wrestling, your age can be an advantage because [people can underestimate you more often], which makes the win feel even better.”

The Spartans head to Fort Zumwalt East for the GACs on January 5 and 6, determined to secure a spot in the top 3.
Leave a Comment
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1759
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

More to Discover
More in Galleries
Junior Riley Henderson prepares to shoot the ball. Henderson was completing a free throw as the other team had committed a foul.
A Lofty Lead
The referee holds senior wrestler Noah Keens arm up in victory following his win.
Pin it and Win it
Stringing Together Connections
Mrs. LaMartina and Ms. Flores laugh together while talking to a member.
Creative Cookies
Charlie Renken dribbles down the court past the Troy defender in order to start the offense for the Spartans. Pushing for a highly intense game between the Spartans and Trojans.
Trojan Tip-off
Jeremy is seen, high-fiving his best friend senior Heidi Strauss. These two are a sweet pair who can always put a smile on your face.
Cafe Fun
More in Showcase
Senior Alexis Matthews takes a shot. This match took place on December 18th against the Timberland Wolves.
Ahead of The Game
Guidance Secretary, Ms. Lipin answers phone a call.
Seeking Guidance
Senior Nathan Rush looking for an opening to pass the ball. Throughout the close game, exceptional teamwork was required and shown through when needed.
Bending But Not Breaking
After winning his match, senior Noah Keen flexes in excitement as the crowd cheers him on.
Weight Cuts Leave Scars
Freshman Caleb Calvin stares at his phone during his Spanish II class. Foreign language classes have lost many students attention in the last few years.
Students Bid Foreign Language Classes Adieu
One of the prizes Mrs McCune got sits on the board.
Tis the Season at FHC
More in Winter Sports
Junior Regina Avila rises out of the water so that she can build up her power while swimming the butterfly stroke.
Relay Relationships
Freshman Charlie Renken jumps up as he reaches for the basketball after a throw-in by one of his teammates. The Spartan boys worked hard and earned another win by 55-33 against the Fort Zumwalt West Jaguars on Dec. 14.
The Spartan’s Sweeping Victory
Freshman Vika Anderson slices through the water during the breaststroke relay. This was Anderson’s first meet on the varsity swim team.
Selfless Strokes
Senior Grace Bannon walks up to the diving board, getting ready to attempt another dive. In diving, confidence is key to her jump being successful.
Giving It A Shot
Freshman Vika Anderson slices through the water during the breaststroke relay. This was Anderson’s first meet being on the varsity swim team
Swimming Straight to Success
Junior Sam Mueller shoots the ball as he competes in the 3-point competition. Competing against his other teammates to make the most three’s for his team.
Winter Sports Blast Off

FHCtoday.com

The online home of the Central Focus
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1759
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All FHCtoday.com Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *