Jeremy is seen, high-fiving his best friend senior Heidi Strauss. These two are a sweet pair who can always put a smile on your face.

A place of gathering to eat, work, and recollect oneself is that of the FHC cafe. Students can be seen working on various subjects and confiding in one another. This Dec. 19th lunch is not necessarily special either as it shows the diversity in activities done during a lunch period.

“My favorite part about school lunch is getting to sit with all my friends and kinda have a break from class. I also LOVE when it’s fiesta week and I can get nachos!” said senior Sam Hantack.

As the semester comes to an end many students enjoy their time with their friends during the lunch period as some students switch lunches for the second semester. Nonetheless, lunch in the cafe will remain a time to catch a break and socialize along with work on material.





