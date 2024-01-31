Timberland Throw Down

Gallery • 10 Photos Ava Breuer During the match sophomore Chase Gray pushes his opponents head down as he has control. He is doing this in orders to win his match and score points for the Spartans.

Taking down the Timberland Wolves with a winning score of 53-4, the boys wrestling team captured the GAC South title for the third year in a row. The team traveled to Timberland on Jan. 17 to face their last conference dual meet of the 23-24 season. Allowing only one win from the Timberland team, the boys showed out to make a statement towards the other schools. Taking down his opponent, sophomore Chase Gray comments on his goals for the rest of the season and how he is pushed by his teammates.

“I’ve been beating kids that I beat last year but there are still kids that I have lost to this year,” Gray said. “There’s a lot of kids on the team that push me to be better.”

The Spartans will travel to Fort Zumwalt South on Feb. 1 for their final dual meet before districts.