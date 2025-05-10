The online home of the Central Focus

The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com

Mr. Brian Bitney

Thomas Ramos, Assignments EditorMay 10, 2025
Summer Suarez

Mr. Bitney, 

I have genuinely LOVED AP Bio this year. Biology is a subject that I am very passionate about, and it’s really stuck with me how whenever I had a follow up question about what we spoke about, you jumped at the opportunity to delve into something further with me. You’ve really helped foster my continued interest in biology, and have been understanding when I’ve slipped this year. The real joy and connections you seek to make with our class (despite it being at seven in the morning) has always stood out to me. Believe me, I like having flex days, but I look forward to going to class just as much because of the environment you’ve turned AP Bio into. You level with us, keep us engaged, and put forth the time and effort to make your class really special. I’m proud to say that you are one of the people in this school that make me enjoy each day here. Thank you.

-Thomas



