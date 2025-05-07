Madame Amy Roznos

Madame Roznos,

It’s crazy to think that I’ve had you as a teacher for all of high school. Your class, no matter how it has changed over the past four years, has consistently been one that I’ve always loved to be in. Your class has done so much more for me than teach me French. You’ve helped develop my social confidence, taught me much about the world that I would’ve never known, and encouraged me and all of your students to embrace the relationships they have around them. On the surface, it may just be a foreign language class, but on a deeper level, French has taught me about community, culture, and connection. You teach us how to know French, of course, but the way you do it has always challenged my creativity, my public speaking, and so much more. Your class has made me much more open to making new friends, to asserting my place in the world, and to freely and passionately being myself. I’ve grown significantly since Freshman year, and I want you to know that your class has helped me greatly in that. Having you as a teacher has been wonderful, and I really look forward to taking what I’ve learned in French into the rest of my life wherever I may be in the world. Merci beaucoup, Madame.

-Thomas





