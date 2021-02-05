Working Towards Wickenheiser

Brett Robinson prepares to shoot the puck towards the goal.

The Spartan Ice Hockey team played their third round robin game in the playoffs for the Wickenheiser Cup on Monday, Feb. 1 against Parkway South. The team played hard and pulled out a 6-4 win. Senior defenseman Brett Robinson scored 4 of the 6 goals, attributing the team’s success to their ability to work together.

“I think the team is trusting one another and executing the roles they have,” Robinson said. “The job is not done yet.”

As the team advances to quarterfinals, they will play Westminster Friday, Feb. 5 at 10:05 pm at Affton Ice Rink.