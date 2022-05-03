Setting a loss

Boys varsity volleyball played a tough home game against Francis Howell North on Tues. April 19. They won their first set but ended with a losing score of 1-3. Freshman Chase Williams feels like the team all gets along and try to get better.

“I consider us a friend group, everyone just jokes around the entire time.” Williams Said. “After losing We just like to try to reflect upon ourselves and just think about what we can do better.”

The next game is a home game against Fort Zumwalt West on Tues. May 3.