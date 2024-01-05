A Lofty Lead

Gallery • 22 Photos Ava Reyes Junior Riley Henderson prepares to shoot the ball. Henderson was completing a free throw as the other team had committed a foul.

The girls varsity basketball team faced off against the timberland wolves on Dec. 18. The Spartans fought hard, ending out on top with a win of 57-28. This game was the first of the teams Conference Playoffs. Junior Riley Henderson discusses the win.

“Starting conference playoffs with a 30 point win is huge,” Henderson says, “The Momentum was really good after that game, especially after winning.”

Their next game will take place on Jan. 9. on the home court. The girls will be facing Howell at 7pm.