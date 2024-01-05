The online home of the Central Focus

A Lofty Lead

Ava Reyes and Lillian SeithelJanuary 5, 2024
Ava Reyes
Junior Riley Henderson prepares to shoot the ball. Henderson was completing a free throw as the other team had committed a foul.

 

The girls varsity basketball team faced off against the timberland wolves on Dec. 18. The Spartans fought hard, ending out on top with a win of 57-28. This game was the first of the teams Conference Playoffs. Junior Riley Henderson discusses the win. 

“Starting conference playoffs with a 30 point win is huge,” Henderson says, “The Momentum was really good after that game, especially after winning.” 

Their next game will take place on Jan. 9. on the home court. The girls will be facing Howell at 7pm. 
