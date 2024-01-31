Track and Tretch

On January 26 2024,The track team introduced yoga into its training regimen. Athletes accustomed to high-intensity drills embraced the change, trading track shoes for mats. The poses and stretches are used to relax and sooth muscles while simultaneously allowing students to train their legs. AJ Webber is a freshman track member who really enjoys doing yoga.

“I love running but yoga is so much fun! It’s very relaxing and fun and it’s very funny seeing my friends struggle” Webber said.

All in all the yoga incorperated into the regime is very enjoyable and beneficial to the students and we are excited to see the performance of the track members.