The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com

Track and Tretch

Laila Alkhatib, Staff PhotographerJanuary 31, 2024
IMG_0001
Gallery10 Photos
Laila Alkhatib
Students preform side stretches.

On January 26 2024,The track team introduced yoga into its training regimen. Athletes accustomed to high-intensity drills embraced the change, trading track shoes for mats. The poses and stretches are used to relax and sooth muscles while simultaneously allowing students to train their legs.  AJ Webber is a freshman track member who really enjoys doing yoga. 

“I love running but yoga is so much fun! It’s very relaxing and fun and it’s very funny seeing my friends struggle” Webber said.

All in all the yoga incorperated into the regime is very enjoyable and beneficial to the students and we are excited to see the performance of the track members.

 
Leave a Comment
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1759
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

More to Discover
More in Galleries
During the match sophomore Chase Gray pushes his opponents head down as he has control. He is doing this in orders to win his match and score points for the Spartans.
Timberland Throw Down
Cece Raines pets a dog I hopes to destress from her upcoming finals.
Cramming But Comforting
Harry Harris, a father and employee of FHSD’s human resource planning committee had run for the board in the previous election period. He was not selected and instead Jane Puszark was chosen. He still shows his support for the students by coming to the meetings.
Students, Residents engage in Debate with the Board
Junior Morgan Davis, jumps into the air preparing to shoot the ball. Opponent players wrapped around her, trying desperately to block the ball.
Beating the Undefeated
Mari Jones covers her mouth as she laughs at something one of her friends said. Jones came to Cram Central in order to prepare for her first time taking finals in high school.
Review and Recharge
Sophomore Alex Tarleton during his solo.
Sweet Symphonies
More in Showcase
On My Own Pedestal
On My Own Pedestal
Senior Ezra Bailey after receiving his medal, placing 22nd in the boys gold division.
Racing To Rebuild
Mrs. LaMartina receives flowers from Ms. Fay along with her Teacher of the Year award. The group was laughing and smiling along with Mrs. LaMartina.
FHC's 2023 Staff of the Year
A student stands next to a sign that protests the board decision during the Board of Education meeting. The decision was highly controversial and caused many people to rally against the decision.
A Student's View on Recent Board of Education Decisions
Lisa Niswonger introduces Americas industrialization to her Honors United States History students.
Battle of the Subjects
Nathan Rush gets ready for his free throw, calming himself as opposing players get ready for him to shoot.
Cross-over into Next Season

FHCtoday.com

The online home of the Central Focus
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1759
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All FHCtoday.com Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *