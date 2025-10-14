The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
Categories:

Homecoming Heartbreak

Byline photo of Amelia Raziq
Amelia Raziq, Photo Editor-in-ChiefOctober 14, 2025
2
Amelia Raziq
Sophomore Brae Rose yells next to the Timberland players after scoring a touchdown. Rose then hits his helmet together with his teammate as a celebration.

In a high-energy environment, the football team took on Timberland High School for the homecoming white out game on Oct. 3. The game went back and forth all night long, but the Spartans ended up falling short with the ending score being 16-14. Sophomore Brae Rose talks about how intense this game was, and even though they lost, how they plan on responding to their game against Francis Howell North.  

“I plan to play with a chip on my shoulder and make sure to stay calm when adversity strikes.” Rose said, “I feel like a lot more of my teammates will feel more of the energy and a lot of the seniors will feel a ton of adrenaline and how blessed they are.”

The next football game will be on Oct. 17 against Francis Howell at 6:30 pm. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

More to Discover
More in Football
Junior Jack Brown runs to try and cover the other team's player. Brown exerts all of his energy while running over to try and get the ball.
Home of the Spartans
During the second quarter, junior Chase Nevil prepares to block the ball being caught by the opposing team off the snap. The Spartans attempted to bounce back after getting down in the first half.
Learning From a Loss
Varsity head coach Malach Radigan stands in the middle of the field and yells at his players. Radigan then turns around and walks back to watch his team run the plays.
Gearing Up for the Season
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal