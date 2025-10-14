Homecoming Heartbreak

Gallery • 10 Photos Amelia Raziq Sophomore Brae Rose yells next to the Timberland players after scoring a touchdown. Rose then hits his helmet together with his teammate as a celebration.

In a high-energy environment, the football team took on Timberland High School for the homecoming white out game on Oct. 3. The game went back and forth all night long, but the Spartans ended up falling short with the ending score being 16-14. Sophomore Brae Rose talks about how intense this game was, and even though they lost, how they plan on responding to their game against Francis Howell North.

“I plan to play with a chip on my shoulder and make sure to stay calm when adversity strikes.” Rose said, “I feel like a lot more of my teammates will feel more of the energy and a lot of the seniors will feel a ton of adrenaline and how blessed they are.”

The next football game will be on Oct. 17 against Francis Howell at 6:30 pm.