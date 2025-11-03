District Disaster

Gallery • 10 Photos Amelia Raziq Walking around the field on Oct 30, Head Coach Malich Radigan goes over to talk to the refs before the game starts. Radigan then walks over to his players to get them excited for the game.

Playing sports in high school is a grind; it takes a toll on you physically and mentally, but in the right environment, you can thrive. On Oct. 30, the boys’ football team took on Fort Zumwalt West in the first round of districts. The game didn’t go how the team wanted it to, with an ending score of 49-14. With the season being over, head coach Malach Radigan expressed how he feels about his seniors being done and his overall view of the season.

“I was truly heart broken when you look at guys like Brady Holtgrewe, Jason Campbell, Nate Gibson, and Aymen [Mohammed], and in all of them you just see the heartbreak in their eyes and it kills me, I wish I could have given them so much more because they deserve so much more, in my 15 years of coaching this was the greatest group of leaders I have been around. There will be classes like this class ever again,” Radigan said. “We were never able to play a complete game against some of the top teams in our state or conferences. For example, we would be down only by a little, and we could just never finish. The tail end of the ‘25 season was that we could never play a full game.”

The 2025 football season has officially come to a close with the team sporting a 2-8 record.





