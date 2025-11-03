The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
Categories:

District Disaster

Byline photo of Amelia Raziq
Amelia Raziq, Visuals Editor-In-Cheif November 3, 2025
5D9A0279-2
Amelia Raziq
Walking around the field on Oct 30, Head Coach Malich Radigan goes over to talk to the refs before the game starts. Radigan then walks over to his players to get them excited for the game.

Playing sports in high school is a grind; it takes a toll on you physically and mentally, but in the right environment, you can thrive. On Oct. 30, the boys’ football team took on Fort Zumwalt West in the first round of districts. The game didn’t go how the team wanted it to, with an ending score of 49-14. With the season being over, head coach Malach Radigan expressed how he feels about his seniors being done and his overall view of the season. 

“I was truly heart broken when you look at guys like Brady Holtgrewe, Jason Campbell, Nate Gibson, and Aymen [Mohammed], and in all of them you just see the heartbreak in their eyes and it kills me, I wish I could have given them so much more because they deserve so much more, in my 15 years of coaching this was the greatest group of leaders I have been around. There will be classes like this class ever again,” Radigan said. “We were never able to play a complete game against some of the top teams in our state or conferences. For example, we would be down only by a little, and we could just never finish. The tail end of the ‘25 season was that we could never play a full game.” 

The 2025 football season has officially come to a close with the team sporting a 2-8 record. 



View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

More to Discover
More in Football
As the Spartans prepare for the second half, Coach Devon Thomas takes a moment to gather his thoughts near the end of the first half. With the score close, the team planned to adjust and push through for the second half.
The Homecoming Hex
Sophomore Brae Rose yells next to the Timberland players after scoring a touchdown. Rose then hits his helmet together with his teammate as a celebration.
Homecoming Heartbreak
Junior Jack Brown runs to try and cover the other team's player. Brown exerts all of his energy while running over to try and get the ball.
Home of the Spartans
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal