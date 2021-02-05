Learning From a Loss

The Spartans hosted the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame Basketball Classic, with the Varsity girls basketball team playing on Saturday, Jan. 30. The Spartans competed against Rock Bridge high school, whose girls basketball team is ranked number 4 in the state. Despite the Spartans putting up a tough fight and playing well, they were defeated by the Bruins with a final score of 60-45. Junior Trinniti Matthews views this loss in a positive light, believing that it can be something to learn from.

“Even though we were losing we still played to the very end,” Matthews said. “This was a good loss for us because now we know what we need to improve on to make the team even better.”

The team continues improving as they head to play Francis Howell on Friday, Feb. 5 at 5:30 pm on their home court.