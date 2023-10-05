Tackling Timberland

Gallery • 20 Photos Sophia Allen Gavin Peraino number 52, intententally watches the game as he chews on his mouth piece. This victorious game against the Wolves was intense and glorious for players such as Peraino.

They were guests at another school for the opposing team’s HOCO game. Tensions were high with a full student section on both sides for a special night. This Sept. 22 game proved to be quite a victory for the Spartans defeating the Timberland Wolves.

“That was a statement [game] to the whole GAC that FHC is here, and we’re not done,” said junior Gavin Peraino.

Hopes are high for the Spartan nation to continue winning such games. At the upcoming home game Oct. 13 they will strive to claim another victory while supporting the pink out cause.