Triumphant Tennis

After school, the girls varsity tennis team took on Rockwood Summit in a competition of doubles and singles during a home game on Wed. Sept. 20. The girls ended the game with a win. And one of the girls, senior Bethany List, won her match in singles, explained what goes through her mind while she’s playing.

“I’m just thinking about what’s going to happen with the next point,” List said. “especially with the doubles, it’s important that the partners communicate how to approach the next point.”

The girls had their GAC tournament on Sept. 27 and sent two girls, Ava Sheehan and Addie Johnson, to state.





