Swimming Towards Success

Gallery • 5 Photos Bella Smith Junior Connor Casey swims towards the end of the lane in hopes of beating his opponents.

The boys swim team met at the St. Peters Rec Plex to compete with the Timberland boys on Sept. 26. Although the game ended with a loss for the Spartans, the boys still learned a lot from the game. Junior Connor Casey, a member of the boys swim, expressed what he thinks about while in a race

“I don’t really think about much except for how I’m going to beat my opponent and use my stamina to last as long as I can.” Casey said.

The boys will hopefully bring home a win when they compete against Fort Zumwalt East next Thurs. on Oct. 12.