Swimming Towards Success

The boys swim team met at the St. Peters Rec Plex to compete with the Timberland boys on Sept. 26. Although the game ended with a loss for the Spartans, the boys still learned a lot from the game. Junior Connor Casey, a member of the boys swim, expressed what he thinks about while in a race
“I don’t really think about much except for how I’m going to beat my opponent and use my stamina to last as long as I can.” Casey said.
The boys will hopefully bring home a win when they compete against Fort Zumwalt East next Thurs. on Oct. 12.