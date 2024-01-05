The online home of the Central Focus

Pin it and Win it

Kendyl Lay, Staff Photographer January 5, 2024
The referee holds senior wrestler Noah Keen's arm up in victory following his win.

The boys wrestling team took on Howell in the large gym on the evening of Dec. 13. They went on to beat Howell with a score of 60-11 after a long delay to the start of the matches. Beating Howell was a rewarding moment for the team as a whole but everyone was frustrated to walk out almost an hour later than expected. Winning his match, senior Hayden DeVilder feels proud that they were victorious over the vikings.

“It felt amazing to not only beat them but dominate them throughout the whole lineup,” Devilder said. “Also when we figured out ‘Howell South’ was delaying the start of the matches because the girls decided to warm up late, that really fired us up even more to dominate them and show them that they can’t just disrespect us like that and do what they want at our school.”

The next dual takes place on Jan. 10 in the large gym where they will take on Fort Zumwalt West.
