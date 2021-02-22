Hitting the High Note

Mikayla Jacobs and Hannah Rodriguez looking at Mrs. Baird for direction.

Possible budget cuts occurring in the state may affect the fine arts programs at Francis Howell Central, such as the choir program. Many students use choir as an outlet to their normal school routine,like student Dakota Dunman. He is very passionate about the fact choir makes it easy to express his love for music.

“Choir is the one place I can express myself fully and authentically,” Dunman states. “It’s a place where you can be yourself and not be afraid of judgement if you mess up.”

FHC choirs are preparing for their concert Wed., March 10 and they are ready to impress the audience.