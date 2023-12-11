The online home of the Central Focus

Jumping into the Season

Lillian Seithel and Ava ReyesDecember 11, 2023
The Spartan boys jump up as the rebounds from the backboard. The boys faced off against David H. Hickman Kewpies on Nov. 17.

Fort Zumwalt South held a jamboree where the Francis Howell Central varsity boys basketball team played against David H. Hickman. The jamboree took place on Nov. 17, with the ending score of 35-29. The game was a close match between the Kewpies and the Spartans. With the tough loss for the Spartans, the boys are preparing for the upcoming season by using this loss as motivation for their future games. Zachary Morris, a senior on the boys basketball team, reflects on the positives and negatives from the jamboree.

“We did things well in the jamboree,” Morris said, “but there’s also things to work on. So I think if we just keep on working hard, we’ll be fine this season.” 

Continuing to work towards a better season, the boys motivate and lift each other to help better their performances for the upcoming opponents. The next game takes place on Dec 12 at the home of the Spartans. 
