The Road to Victory

Gallery • 12 Photos Jacob Banks Running toward the ball, sophomore Collin Goughenour gets ready to pass the ball. A short pass later, a goal was scored during the Spartans victory 2-0.

Any sport takes hard work, some more than others. However, this hard work pays off. Our soccer team is a prime example of that payoff. On September second, the first game of the season versus Timberland ended with a score of 5-0 for JV and 2-0 for varsity. The team makes sure to put in their best every day, whether it be at practice or during a game. Varsity’s soccer player senior Diego Ramirez talks about some of the fundamentals of soccer and what advice he would give people aspiring to get into the sport.

“High school soccer is really about work ethic [ ] if you want something you need to work for it,” Ramirez said.

Many athletes put in relentless effort outside of school. The soccer team exemplifies what comes of hard work and determination.