Reset and Relief

Gallery • 10 Photos Amelia Raziq During the first half of the game on Nov. 3, Matthew Gourley dives for the ball during a penalty kick. Gourley fails to keep the ball in front of him and lets up the first goal of the game.

Kicking off the postseason, the boys varsity soccer team went into districts as the third seed. They took on the Pattonville Pirates on Nov. 3. The game started off with Pattonville getting the first goal on a penalty kick, but the Spartans responded quickly with two more goals to end the first half. Senior Matthew Gourley covers how he felt after Pattonville went up first and how he felt when his team responded and ultimately won the game 4-1.

“It sucked when it went in because I had where he was going to go written down, but I mean, it’s just something you got to throw from your mind and move on. I mean, they are designed for them to score,” Gourley said. “Once they took the lead, I felt more relieved, like there was less pressure on me to keep it at one goal, and even when they got the goal later on, it was just a lot less pressure.”

The boys’ season came to an end on Nov. 10 as they came up short against Francis Howell, with the end score being 2-0.





