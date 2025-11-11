The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
Categories:

Reset and Relief

Byline photo of Amelia Raziq
Amelia Raziq, Visuals Editor- In-CheifNovember 11, 2025

 

5D9A4311
Amelia Raziq
During the first half of the game on Nov. 3, Matthew Gourley dives for the ball during a penalty kick. Gourley fails to keep the ball in front of him and lets up the first goal of the game.

 

Kicking off the postseason, the boys varsity soccer team went into districts as the third seed. They took on the Pattonville Pirates on Nov. 3. The game started off with Pattonville getting the first goal on a penalty kick, but the Spartans responded quickly with two more goals to end the first half. Senior Matthew Gourley covers how he felt after Pattonville went up first and how he felt when his team responded and ultimately won the game 4-1. 

“It sucked when it went in because I had where he was going to go written down, but I mean, it’s just something you got to throw from your mind and move on. I mean, they are designed for them to score,” Gourley said. “Once they took the lead, I felt more relieved, like there was less pressure on me to keep it at one goal, and even when they got the goal later on, it was just a lot less pressure.”

The boys’ season came to an end on Nov. 10 as they came up short against Francis Howell, with the end score being 2-0.



View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

More to Discover
More in Boys Soccer
Junior Dominic Hartwell shields the ball on the field, away from the Fort Zumwalt South player. The play is just over the midfield line while FHC continued to threaten the defense.
Old Bones Still Work
Racing to the ball on Oct. 27. sophomore Logan Parmenter fought to gain possession of the ball from the other team. He pushed through, giving his best effort for the rest of the game.
Kicking Through Setbacks
After losing the ball to an opposing player, freshman Leo Pinto attempts to regain it while backward. Pinto causes the opposing player to struggle and succeeds in getting the ball back.
A Penultimate Night On the Pitch
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal