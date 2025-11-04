Kicking Through Setbacks

Gallery • 10 Photos Afomia Tensae Racing to the ball on Oct. 27. sophomore Logan Parmenter fought to gain possession of the ball from the other team. He pushed through, giving his best effort for the rest of the game.

Throughout sports, many athletes develop a deep passion and desire to excel–whether in games, practices, or for personal growth. As they work to improve day by day, athletes often face mental blocks that can affect their performance greatly on the field, especiallywhen facing tough competition or when the score is on the line. These challenges come into play despite still trying to maintain a positive mindset becoming essential in pushing through pressure and mental blocks. On Oct.27, the FHC junior varsity soccer team faced Fort Zumwalt and with a final score of 1-0.. Despite the defeat, the players kept a forward-looking attitude, determined to finish the game with persistence. Sophomore Logan Parmenter shares his experiences on how he and his team come together during mental blocks during games or practices being able to connect and understand one another and be on the same page.

“ At halftime [they] talk it over,” Parmenter said. “After games or practices we really talk it over and see what [they] did wrong and can work on as a team.”

It’s important to not let a score determine how the rest of a game pays out. Throughout tough mental blocks its essential to be able to have a positive outlook and mindset under pressure in order to be able to finish out strong. The FHC junior varsity soccer team strives to not only work together as a team but improve their performance throughout their season before it comes at the end for fall sports.





