Built By Setbacks

Gallery • 10 Photos Afomia Tensae Showing incredible strength, speed, and focus, senior Dominic Giannino charges across the field determined to get the ball back for his team. His quick footwork and relentless drive push him past Ladue’s players as he fights for possession.

One thing about being a student athlete is that mental blocks are common , while preserving difficult games or losses and wins. Student athletes thrive on excellence and perseverance whether it’s games, practices, or playing against hard teams. In the process results for the games to become competitive, wanting to drive for success while also ultimately wanting to win. On September 30 the FHC boys varsity soccer team went up against Ladue and ended with a losing score of 2-1. While it was a difficult neck to neck game the FHC varsity soccer team pulled through and pushed hard while working together to finish the game off strong. At the last minute Ladue’s soccer team won a point unfortunately, and in the end, despite the loss for the Spartans, they didn’t let it get to them. Instead, they used the experience as a way to learn and grow as better players after the game for future games. Senior Dominic Giannino, the captain of the FHC varsity soccer team, expresses how not only is soccer a competitive sport but how they thrive for excellence and wins while recently they have been pushing hard as they have been playing against fierce competitors.

“Soccer is competitive sport, [in] the past couple of weeks the games have been competitive because [we] have been playing good teams and thrive to win games”

All athletes want to perform to their best ability and the outcomes are winning, but most importantly being able to come together as a team and work together whether it’s during a deep mental block, losses, or being able to celebrate together after victories. In the end that is what Giannino expresses he finds joy in the process of playing and improving with his team. In addition, many athletes relate to Gianino’s desires and appreciate the feeling of seeing their hard work pay off. It’s not just about individual success, but the unity and trust built through teamwork, discipline, and shared goals.