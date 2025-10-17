Grit Over Goals

Gallery • 11 Photos Anna Shi In an attempt to gain control over the soccer ball, freshman Jonah Uglum reaches his foot out in front of the opposing player. As the right fielder, Uglum specializes in receiving and sending passes.

Although the Spartans fell short during their final home game of the season, the team ended the year with a sense of pride and unity. Throughout the year, the team faced challenges and pushed through difficulties, growing as a team as each new experience strengthened their camaraderie. On Oct. 8, the Spartans versed the Liberty Eagles, losing 3-1. Despite the unfortunate defeat, the players walked away proud of their first year as a team. Freshman Jonah Uglum acknowledged the difficulty of the game and the bonds that made the season special.

“It was a tough game, [but] what I took out of it was just don’t get beaten down by the goals, just keep powering through the tough times and just keep going,” said Uglum. “It was a great season and I wouldn’t want to play a season with anyone else.”