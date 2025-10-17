Grit Over Goals

Although the Spartans fell short during their final home game of the season, the team ended the year with a sense of pride and unity. Throughout the year, the team faced challenges and pushed through difficulties, growing as a team as each new experience strengthened their camaraderie. On Oct. 8, the Spartans versed the Liberty Eagles, losing 3-1. Despite the unfortunate defeat, the players walked away proud of their first year as a team. Freshman Jonah Uglum acknowledged the difficulty of the game and the bonds that made the season special.
“It was a tough game, [but] what I took out of it was just don’t get beaten down by the goals, just keep powering through the tough times and just keep going,” said Uglum. “It was a great season and I wouldn’t want to play a season with anyone else.”