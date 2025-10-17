The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
Categories:

Grit Over Goals

Byline photo of Anna Shi
Anna Shi, Staff PhotographerOctober 17, 2025
7S7A9292
Anna Shi
In an attempt to gain control over the soccer ball, freshman Jonah Uglum reaches his foot out in front of the opposing player. As the right fielder, Uglum specializes in receiving and sending passes.

Although the Spartans fell short during their final home game of the season, the team ended the year with a sense of pride and unity. Throughout the year, the team faced challenges and pushed through difficulties, growing as a team as each new experience strengthened their camaraderie. On Oct. 8, the Spartans versed the Liberty Eagles, losing 3-1. Despite the unfortunate defeat, the players walked away proud of their first year as a team. Freshman Jonah Uglum acknowledged the difficulty of the game and the bonds that made the season special.

“It was a tough game, [but] what I took out of it was just don’t get beaten down by the goals, just keep powering through the tough times and just keep going,” said Uglum. “It was a great season and I wouldn’t want to play a season with anyone else.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

More to Discover
More in Boys Soccer
Showing incredible strength, speed, and focus, senior Dominic Giannino charges across the field determined to get the ball back for his team. His quick footwork and relentless drive push him past Ladue’s players as he fights for possession.
Built By Setbacks
Spartans on Top
Spartans on Top
After assisting his team sophomore Trevor Bourquin runs down towards the ball, sweat beading on his face after a long sprint for the ball.
Shooting through the Season
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal